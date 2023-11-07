Sepio Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,911,686. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $154.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

