Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,544. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.