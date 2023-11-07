Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,933,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.57. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

