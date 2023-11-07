Sepio Capital LP Purchases 1,124 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,917 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,172. The company has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.