Sepio Capital LP Purchases 148 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,408 shares of company stock valued at $20,177,502. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $957.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,165. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $925.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $930.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

