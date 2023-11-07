Sepio Capital LP Purchases 20,528 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Lennar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 11,037.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.41.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $121.04. The company had a trading volume of 295,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,727. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

