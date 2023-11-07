Sepio Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

