Sepio Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.51. 85,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

