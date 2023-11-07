Sepio Capital LP Sells 15,903 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.89. 141,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,825. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day moving average is $135.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.