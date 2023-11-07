Sepio Capital LP Sells 218 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NSC traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.05. The stock had a trading volume of 164,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

