Sepio Capital LP Sells 24 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $200,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.
BlackRock Trading Down 0.6 %
BLK traded down $3.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $649.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $654.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $675.18.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
