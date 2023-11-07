Sepio Capital LP Sells 5,445 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,123,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 78,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,545. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

