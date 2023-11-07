Sepio Capital LP Sells 802 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.19. 367,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,966. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

