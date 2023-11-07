Sepio Capital LP Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Target were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Target by 252.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.13. The company had a trading volume of 374,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,115. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average is $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

