Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Insider Alfred Moufarrige Sells 1,752,651 Shares

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) insider Alfred Moufarrige sold 1,752,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.42 ($2.22), for a total transaction of A$5,987,055.82 ($3,887,698.58).

Servcorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.89.

Servcorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Servcorp’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Servcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.18%.

Servcorp Company Profile

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.

