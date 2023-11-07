Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Service Co. International worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Service Co. International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $62.66. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $74.66.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

