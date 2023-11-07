Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWAV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $214.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.58. Shockwave Medical has a 52-week low of $172.50 and a 52-week high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total value of $841,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,317,439. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total value of $841,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,439. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,100 shares of company stock worth $10,628,024 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shockwave Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,246,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.