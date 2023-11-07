SILK Laser Australia Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:SLA)

SILK Laser Australia Limited (ASX:SLA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35.

SILK Laser Australia Limited operates and franchises a network of clinics that offer non-surgical aesthetic services in Australia and New Zealand. Its services include laser hair removal, cosmetic injections, skin treatments, body contouring treatments, and non-invasive cosmetic injections. The company also engages in the retail sale of skincare and other complementary products.

