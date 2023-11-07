Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

