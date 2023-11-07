Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Insider Purchases A$29,892.00 in Stock

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Free Report) insider Katherine (Kathy) Hirschfeld acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$12.72 ($8.26) per share, with a total value of A$29,892.00 ($19,410.39).

Sims Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sims Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Sims’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Featured Stories

