Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $5.02 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Sirius XM Trading Down 4.3 %

Sirius XM stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 15.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 20.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

