SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) Insider Kim Anderson Purchases 4,500 Shares

SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Kim Anderson acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.27 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of A$19,192.50 ($12,462.66).
SiteMinder Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 1.65.
About SiteMinder
