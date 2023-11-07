Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 88.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

