Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.6% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 732,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,079,000 after buying an additional 98,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.8 %

SNA stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.76. 10,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,658. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $220.21 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

