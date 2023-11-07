SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

SEDG opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.72. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

