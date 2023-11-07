Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SONO. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Sonos stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Sonos has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.67 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $105,543.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Sonos by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 52,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

