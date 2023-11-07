Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises about 1.6% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $14,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,475,000 after purchasing an additional 264,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,165 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,577,000 after buying an additional 234,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SONY traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 151,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,403. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

