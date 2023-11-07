SouthState Co. (SSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on November 17th

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

SouthState has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. SouthState has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SouthState to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. SouthState has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $91.45. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

