SouthState Co. (SSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on November 17th

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.
SouthState has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. SouthState has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SouthState to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.
SouthState Stock Performance
Shares of SSB opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. SouthState has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $91.45. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on SSB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SouthState Company Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
