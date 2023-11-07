SouthState Corp Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SouthState Corp lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

