SouthState Corp Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after acquiring an additional 992,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $451.15 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.30. The company has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

