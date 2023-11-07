SouthState Corp Has $369,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.12. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

About Starbucks



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

