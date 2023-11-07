SouthState Corp Sells 1,300 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $449,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 58.0% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $149.90 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $159.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $4,012,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

