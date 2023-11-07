SouthState Corp Sells 1,804 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SouthState Corp reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.