SouthState Corp Sells 2,555 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SouthState Corp reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.