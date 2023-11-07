SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 10.7% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $341.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $356.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

