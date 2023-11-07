SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,184,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $221,501,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,045,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,834,000 after acquiring an additional 154,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 349,002 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,993. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

