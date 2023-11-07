SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

