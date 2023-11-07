SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 315.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 372,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 283,052 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,851,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 252.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 41,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 199,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 294,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,350. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

