SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.58. 287,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,350. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.