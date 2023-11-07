SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MDYV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.65. 15,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,749. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.