SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.29. 190,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,702. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $500.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.29.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

