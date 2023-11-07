Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$47.50

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.19.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Spin Master
Spin Master Stock Performance
Spin Master Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 12.06%.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spin Master
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.