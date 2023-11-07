Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Splunk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $146.62 on Friday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $148.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -444.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average of $112.90.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. Splunk’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,113. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Splunk by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

