Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,683,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,358 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,358,000 after acquiring an additional 990,485 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $70.01 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.22.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology



Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

