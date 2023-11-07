StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, major shareholder James Lim sold 18,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $575,215.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834,055 shares in the company, valued at $212,880,813.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $81,362.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 18,466 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $575,215.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,834,055 shares in the company, valued at $212,880,813.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,996 in the last three months. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on StepStone Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

