Stifel Nicolaus Cuts EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $12.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 41,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,371. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $170.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $59,412.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,849,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Evan Berlin sold 2,574 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $25,791.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,074.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $59,412.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,849,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,935,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,494 shares of company stock valued at $468,435 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after buying an additional 122,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in EverCommerce by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

