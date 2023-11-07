Stifel Nicolaus Increases Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$32.25

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$32.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ERF. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.89.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$23.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.41. The firm has a market cap of C$4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.74. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$17.65 and a 12 month high of C$25.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 46.37%. The company had revenue of C$471.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 4.0774527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

