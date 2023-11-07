Stifel Nicolaus Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $373.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $373.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.39.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,864. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $387.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,466 shares of company stock worth $14,285,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

