StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.41 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gold Resource by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,514,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Gold Resource by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 580,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Gold Resource by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 182,223 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

