StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.61. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

