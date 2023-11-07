StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:HSON opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.61. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- How to Invest in Esports
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.